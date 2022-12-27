Pismo Beach storm
Buy Now

The ocean during stormy weather at Pismo Beach. 

 April Chavez, staff

Health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are advising the public to avoid ocean water contact during, and at least three days following, significant rainstorms — such as today’s storm.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms such as bacteria, viruses and protozoa from the watershed and urban areas to the ocean. Such organisms carried into the ocean can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems.

Young children, older adults, and people with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable to these waterborne pathogens.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

0
0
0
0
0