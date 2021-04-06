Health officials urged to address vaccine gap between North, South counties

Santa Barbara County leaders are calling on the Public Health Department to double its efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in the North County and close the equity gap as a greater number of South County residents claim appointments.
Board of Supervisors members noted during their Tuesday meeting that the department's goal of vaccine equity is not being realized, with April 4 data indicating that 21% of South County residents have been fully vaccinated compared to 13.1% in the North County.
Despite targeted outreach in collaboration with community partners about inoculation opportunities, such as the current weeklong clinic at Hancock College in Santa Maria, various barriers are keeping the rate of vaccination low in the North County, said Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
"I think we’ve been better about outreach, but … we still have a long way to go, and I worry that as 16-plus [eligibility] is opened, that gap is only going to get wider. I think you’re gonna see more people from the south, who have been better at getting appointments, traveling north to get them," Nelson said.
While the number of vaccines in the county is higher than ever, officials have had issues filling increased appointments in Mid and North County.
As of Monday night, half of the over 9,000 appointments offered at the Hancock College clinic from April 5 to 11 remained open, county Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said. However, all slots were booked by Tuesday morning after eligibility was expanded to residents 16 and up.
Appointments also took several days to fill for the community site in Lompoc from March 28 to April 4.
In response to supervisors' concerns about equity, Do-Reynoso shared that 59% of appointments made at the college clinic are Santa Maria residents, while around 20% reside in the South County.
"Most of the appointments are [for residents] in Santa Maria, from Orcutt, Lompoc and Guadalupe. That is a very encouraging trend, that North County community members are utilizing the Allan Hancock site," Do-Reynoso said.
However, the phenomenon of South County residents traveling north for vaccines bothered some officials, who argued that those residents already have full access to their own local vaccines, with a similar community clinic coming to Santa Barbara next week.
"If there’s 20% South Coast residents using North County vaccines, I would guess that there will be 90 to 95% South Coast residents using South Coast vaccination clinics," Nelson said.
One remedy board members recommended was a more permanent vaccination site in Santa Maria. Public health officials said they are considering using either the college or the Santa Maria Fairpark long term, with the latter used during the year as a mass COVID-19 testing site.
"The [department] intends to continue serving the North County community at Allan Hancock. I believe there are some plans in place to also explore using the Fairpark in future months," Do-Reynoso said.
Another resource that must be bolstered, according to supervisors, is the county's 211 vaccine hotline, which received around 600 calls daily as of late February. While staffing was doubled in March, the demand for appointment information has left many callers still experiencing long wait times.
"The phone line with multi-language access is going to be a primary source of access to getting appointments. We have the infrastructure to make these appointments available, so … whatever is in the way of getting people on the 211 line, we’ve got to tackle that," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said.
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasoto reminded residents that the call center is intended for those who require assistance finding an appointment due to limited computer access or language barriers.
"We're asking community members to remember that 211 is really for those with trouble accessing the computer. Everyone else should use online, and if they can’t find an appointment, they should continue checking," she said.
Increased services will be especially important as vaccine appointments become digitally streamlined through MyTurn, the online state registration system via Blueshield, on April 15.
The statewide transition to the appointment application has been delayed over the past months, but is now on a "firm deadline" for next week following the addition of new features, according to Do-Reynoso, who said various providers like Lompoc Valley Medical Center will begin using MyTurn prior to April 15.
"Key modifications include geofencing, which allows us to schedule appointments just in our region … [and] coded clinics. We will be able to target specific populations for vaccinations, and code that clinic for that focus population. This feature will be an amazing tool for us," she said.
For more information about MyTurn, visit myturn.ca.gov.
