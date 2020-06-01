Health organization provides 200-plus lunches to staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Lompoc-based organization that offers free services to people in need recently provided more than 200 lunches to the staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Superior Home Health & Senior Services delivered 215 meals to the hospital on May 28 as a show of support to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meals were in addition to more than 200 other lunches the organization provided to local health care workers in May.

The donations, according to a spokesperson for Superior Home Health & Senior Services, were “to thank the health care workers in our community for their service during this difficult time.”

The organization reported that the donations also supported five local restaurants.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Superior Home Health & Senior Services has helped seniors and other community members with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential.

The services are provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.

For more information on Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which has a Lompoc office at 320 E. Walnut Ave., visit the organization's website at https://superiorseniorhomecare.com.