'Heartbreaking': Lompoc family celebrates matriarch's 97th birthday through glass

For Lompoc resident Theresa Ruiz and her extended family, this time of year is usually reserved for togetherness and celebration.

April 24 marks the birthday of Belia Delgado, Ruiz’s mother and the family matriarch. With a statewide stay-at-home order in place, however, the family was forced to celebrate Delgado's 97th birthday early this past Saturday from a social distance. 

Six generations of Delgado's family converged on the Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — the senior home in which Delgado now resides — to share wishes with the matriarch through glass. 

While the "birthday cruise" carried some of the festiveness of past parties, Ruiz acknowledged this year’s gathering was bittersweet.

“It was just so heartbreaking,” Ruiz said. “We used to rent a hall for my mom’s birthday, and now, because of COVID, we’re looking at her through a glass door. Six generations of family couldn’t touch her or hug her. She couldn’t meet the new members to the family. It was just really, really hard.”

Despite those limitations, Ruiz said the makeshift celebration included some emotional highlights.

Delgado is suffering from dementia, according to her daughter, and is sometimes unable to communicate with those around her. Often, Ruiz said, it can be difficult to tell when her mother is having moments of lucidity, which come and go.

On Saturday, though, one such moment was evident.

“As soon as my 1-year-old granddaughter walked up and started touching the window, [mom] just woke right up and they were both trying to reach each other through the window,” Ruiz said. “It brought a big smile to my mom’s face. It was so adorable.”

About 15 cars of relatives passed by the skilled nursing facility during the cruise. Many of them bearing balloons and signs with messages like “Happy Birthday My Queen.”

Although Delgado's relatives weren't able to communicate directly with her, they did learn about Delgado's reaction. 

“When it was time for us to leave, the social services director ... said, ‘Your mom wants to thank you all and she loves all of you,’” Ruiz said.

Ruiz actually works at the Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center but has been unable to personally spend time with her mother since visitation to the facility has been stopped. 

Ruiz, whose own birthday went mostly uncelebrated last month, acknowledged that next month will likely present a new set of challenges with Mother's Day on May 10.

Still, Ruiz said she's already looking ahead to Delgado’s 98th birthday.

“It’s probably going to be big,” she said. “We have to make up for not being able to do it this year, so I’m sure next year will be one of the biggest ones.”

The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.

