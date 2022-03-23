Hot weather that baked the Central Coast on Tuesday was enough to set a record in Lompoc and tie one in Santa Maria, but no records fell Wednesday in Santa Barbara County, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co.
Lompoc’s temperature at the airport peaked at 82 degrees Tuesday, which exceeded the old 80-degree record for that date set in 1986, Lindsey said.
The high Tuesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport reached 86 degrees, which tied the record for the date set in 1926.
Cal Poly also set a record for the date when the temperature there peaked at 88 degrees, eclipsing the old 83-degree record set in 1931.
Although the potential existed for more records to fall Wednesday, that didn’t happen in Santa Barbara County as cooler air flowed in from the ocean.
Lindsey said the only record that was set Wednesday was at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, where the temperature hit 90 degrees, which might be considered a cool day there in the summer.
But it blew away the old March 22 record of 82 degrees set in 1953.