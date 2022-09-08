After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western states for more than a week fueled a rise throughout California over worries that power outages might hit refineries, an Auto Club spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County experienced the smallest increase in the average price but still had the costliest gas in the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch, although in one area, the price continued to fall.
The average price per gallon as of 9 a.m. Thursday in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metro area was $5.41, which was just 1 cent higher than last week, 18 cents lower than last month but $1.05 more than this date last year.
Santa Barbara County’s record high average price is $6.36, which was set June 15.
The Bakersfield metropolitan area was the only one of the eight areas where the average price continued downward, dropping 4 cents over the past week to $5.30.
Orange County experienced the largest increase, rising 12 cents to $5.29.
Statewide, the average price is $5.31, or 6 cents higher than last week, while the national average is $3.75, which is 8 cents lower than a week ago.
“This week’s record-high temperatures greatly increased the probability of refinery power blackouts in the state, which can take refineries offline for days or even weeks after the outages,” Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said.
“Although no outages have been reported so far, sellers with extra supplies of gasoline have raised their prices, and imported gasoline on cargo ships is not being delivered right now in anticipation of future need, which drove up Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices sharply in the last week.
“In addition, there are some regional refinery issues that have reduced gasoline production and inventories,” Shupe added.
For those who rely on diesel fuel, the average price in the county Thursday morning was $6.39, which was 1 cent lower than a week ago, 2 cents higher than a month ago and $2.02 higher than one year ago, according to the Auto Club’s Gas Prices website.
The record price for diesel here is $6.95, set June 18, the website said.
For comparison, the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles metropolitan area Thursday was $5.63, up 1 cent from a week ago, 17 cents lower than a month ago and $1.04 higher than a year ago.
Diesel in San Luis Obispo County averaged $6.63, or 3 cents higher than a week ago, the same as a month ago and $2 higher than a year ago, according to the website.
Because the prices listed are an average for each area, some stations will be selling fuel for more and some for less.