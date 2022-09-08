041522 Gas prices 05.jpg
The heat wave that has baked California for the past week also cooked up higher average prices for a gallon of self-serve regular, over fears that higher demand for electricity could lead to a loss of power at refineries, putting them out of commission for days or weeks, according to an Auto Club spokesman.

 Mike Hodgson, Staff

After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.

Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western states for more than a week fueled a rise throughout California over worries that power outages might hit refineries, an Auto Club spokesman said.

Santa Barbara County experienced the smallest increase in the average price but still had the costliest gas in the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch, although in one area, the price continued to fall.

