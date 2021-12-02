Santa Barbara County has been chosen as one of two California counties to participate in the National Farmworker Jobs Program, providing grant opportunities to help local migrant and seasonal farmworker families achieve economic stability.
Santa Barbara County was selected along with Imperial County as grantees of the national program, funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. Professional development nonprofit SER Jobs for Progress Inc. will be administering the program through its Santa Maria office and providing outreach to potential applicants.
"For California to be selected, and then for these two counties to be selected … that says a lot about the emphasis being placed on that part of the country," said SER California spokesman David Cruz.
The program is open to low-income migrant and seasonal farmworkers and their dependents who possess authorization to work in the United States.
Approved applicants will have access to career counseling and planning services, occupational skill and job training, youth mentoring and educational services, as well as opportunities for short-term financial and housing support, all intended to help prepare them for future job opportunities.
Project coordinator Veronica Dominguez said the Santa Maria office of SER Jobs for Progress, which already provides services like the High School Equivalency Program to help farmworkers obtain their GED diploma, will conduct outreach in the community to find eligible applicants for the National Farmworker Jobs Program.
"Once they're in, we do provide all the job training. This is more short term, then we can also assist with resume-building and helping them get a job. A case manager will monitor them in making sure the person is maintaining a job," she said.
Census data estimates there to be at least 18,000 farmworkers in Santa Barbara County, with the true number expected to be much higher. Dominguez noted that the year-round availability of agricultural work means many workers live here full time, and often in multifamily households.
“We are excited about bringing NFJP to Santa Barbara County. It’s good to see change and a big improvement in the lives of people, including farmworkers, because of getting an education and new job opportunities,” Dominguez said. "NJFP is here at the right time, and we look forward to filling every slot we have.”
Those interested in applying for the National Farmworker Jobs Program can contact the Santa Barbara County office of SER Jobs For Progress at 805-310-5770, or visit the office in person at 301 S. Miller St., Suite 216, in Santa Maria. Information is also available via the office's Facebook page.