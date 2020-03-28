HelpSLO: People helping people during coronavirus pandemic

It started as a simple idea.

Find a way to put people in need in touch with people or organizations that can help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of that idea, HelpSLO was born.

“I realized that there were all these groups helping people in all kinds of ways during this emergency but there wasn’t one organization that tied all the different groups together,” said HelpSLO founder Dr. Leah Wood, a faculty member at Cal Poly’s School of Education. “I thought we needed one place to go, a clearinghouse, to help put San Luis Obispo people in contact with other people.”

So Wood started the Facebook group to act as that clearinghouse.

The immediate response was far greater than she ever expected.

“It really took off. I started it on March 14 and we had almost 6,000 people join in the first few days. I didn’t know there was such a big need,” said Wood. “We have food partners reaching out requesting food and volunteers for food pantries. A lot of them had work done by senior volunteers but that’s taken a big hit since seniors are the most vulnerable to the virus. Hospitals have posted lists of things they desperately need.”