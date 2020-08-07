High-speed pursuit suspect arrested in Santa Maria after allegedly stealing 2 vehicles, killing cat

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man who is on probation was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole two vehicles, killed a cat, led officers on a high-speed chase where speeds exceeded 100 mph, drove the wrong way on the highway, tried to escape on foot and attempted to hide in a business.
Daniel Emilio RuizMedina was taken into custody about 12:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Industrial Parkway in Santa Maria after a chase that started in Gaviota and lasted nearly an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.
He was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and attempting to evade police by driving against the flow of traffic, the CHP report said.
CHP officers were notified about 11:35 a.m. that a beige Honda had been stolen in the Goleta area, and the victim said the suspect might have entered northbound Highway 101.
About 20 minutes later, a CHP officer spotted the car northbound near Gaviota State Beach, and other units joined the chase near Damassa Road in Buellton, where the suspect accelerated to 95 mph, the CHP report said.
The suspect stopped the car in the center median, ran across the southbound lanes and entered a residential area on Jonata Park Road north of Buellton, where he located a white flatbed Chevrolet truck with the keys in the ignition.
Leaving the location, he ran over and killed the truck owner’s pet cat and damaged his fence before re-entering northbound Highway 101 and accelerating to speeds in excess of 100 mph, the CHP said.
Because of the unsafe speeds and danger to the public, the CHP units backed off but a helicopter continued to track the stolen truck while CHP officers set up a spike strip on the highway near Cat Canyon Road.
However, the suspect spotted the spike strip, swerved into the dirt center median at a high rate of speed, sending debris flying, and continued northbound in the southbound lanes, according to the CHP report.
He then crossed the median into the northbound lanes and continued in excess of 95 mph, causing several vehicles to swerve to avoid being struck from the rear by the truck, which eventually exited the freeway at Union Valley Parkway and headed west at more than 75 mph, the report said.
He drove north on Orcutt Road, then turned west onto Skyway Drive and then made a right onto Industrial Parkway where he jumped out of the truck and ran into the Westside Building Materials building, with officers pursuing close behind.
Inside, they found RuizMedina sitting at a desk, where he had allegedly donned a reflective vest like employees were wearing and put on a headset in an attempt to look like he worked there.
RuizMedina was taken into custody to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on on suspicion of the felony violations.
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of South Thornburg and West Stowell Road.
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 12:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of West Orchard Street.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 1:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Tunnell Street and North Railroad Avenue.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 10:05 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of West Mill Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of East Donovan Road and North McClelland Street.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 8:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Chapel Street and North College Drive.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
Santa Maria Police received 15 reports of fireworks.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 12:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of North Railroad and West Calvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 8:15 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of South Vista Del Oro.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of North Larryton Avenue.
ARREST — At 4:24 a.m., Jasmine Garcia, 27, was arrested in the 800 block of West Cypress Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking and a probation violation.
r.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 7:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the area of Lorencita Drive and West Waller Lane.
ARREST — At 11:46 p.m., William P. Anderson, 31, was arrested in the area of Skyway and Autopark drives and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery and brandishing a weapon, non-firearm.
Monday, July 20
INCIDENT — At 4:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of East Creston Street.
ARREST — At 11:59 a.m., Donald J. Barrios, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or convicted of a felony, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and unlawful possession of ammunition.
ARREST — At 8:53 p.m., George Ivan Mendoza, 47, was arrested in the 500 block of East Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
* Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, July 19
INCIDENT — At 1:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North Concepcion Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 8:43 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North McClelland Street.
ARREST — At 8:45 p.m., Cutberto Guerrero, 55, was arrested in the area East Orchard Street and North Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a warrant for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 7:34 p.m., Mikke Moreno, 28, was arrested in the 1900 block of Preisker Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 3:18 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Blosser Road and West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:24 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:51 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 9:17 a.m., Vicente Hernandez, 36, was arrested in the 1000 block of Skylark Court and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm, with great bodily injury; and obstruction.
* Santa Maria Police received four calls for fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:34 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of East McCoy Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 10:45 p.m., Walter Alexander Morales, 26, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Thursday, July 16
INCIDENT — At 8:41 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the area of De Gamma Drive and North Magellan Drive.
* Santa Maria Police received eight reports of fireworks
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Stephanie Herrera
Paul Garcia
Alejandro Mora
Jesus Rojas Vega
Juan Arellano
Rene Lopez
Hector Lara
Jesseca Butkovic
Luis Alvarado
Anthony Navarro
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.