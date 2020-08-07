High-speed pursuit suspect arrested in Santa Maria after allegedly stealing 2 vehicles, killing cat

A 26-year-old Santa Maria man who is on probation was arrested Friday after he allegedly stole two vehicles, killed a cat, led officers on a high-speed chase where speeds exceeded 100 mph, drove the wrong way on the highway, tried to escape on foot and attempted to hide in a business.

Daniel Emilio RuizMedina was taken into custody about 12:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Industrial Parkway in Santa Maria after a chase that started in Gaviota and lasted nearly an hour, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto and attempting to evade police by driving against the flow of traffic, the CHP report said.

CHP officers were notified about 11:35 a.m. that a beige Honda had been stolen in the Goleta area, and the victim said the suspect might have entered northbound Highway 101.

About 20 minutes later, a CHP officer spotted the car northbound near Gaviota State Beach, and other units joined the chase near Damassa Road in Buellton, where the suspect accelerated to 95 mph, the CHP report said.

The suspect stopped the car in the center median, ran across the southbound lanes and entered a residential area on Jonata Park Road north of Buellton, where he located a white flatbed Chevrolet truck with the keys in the ignition.

Leaving the location, he ran over and killed the truck owner’s pet cat and damaged his fence before re-entering northbound Highway 101 and accelerating to speeds in excess of 100 mph, the CHP said.

Because of the unsafe speeds and danger to the public, the CHP units backed off but a helicopter continued to track the stolen truck while CHP officers set up a spike strip on the highway near Cat Canyon Road.