Highway 1 was reopened about 9 a.m. Thursday after being shut down 4 miles south of Guadalupe after an early morning crash between a Toyota Prius and a John Deere tractor.
Caltrans District 5 announced the reopening of the highway after it was closed by the crash about 4:45 a.m. 7 miles north of the Black Road intersection.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said some minor extrication was required to remove one of the two people in the Prius.
Safechuck said the tractor driver wasn’t injured, but one person in the Prius suffered minor injuries, while the second person suffered moderate to severe injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
California Highway Patrol Officer Maria Barriga said the crash is still under investigation, so she didn’t have the names, ages and hometowns of the three people involved.
Barriga said the investigating officer hadn’t reported any details as of noon, but she said the John Deere was northbound on the highway and the Prius was southbound when it struck the tractor in a “sideswipe head-on” manner.
Photos showed the left front of the Prius struck the left front of the John Deere.
“It was foggy at the time, but both vehicles had their lights on,” she said.
The long closure of the highway was due to diesel fuel that spilled from the tractor and had to be cleaned up, Barriga said.