You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Highway repairs affecting State Route 154 expected Wednesday

Highway repairs affecting State Route 154 expected Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic control on Highway 154 between Painted Cave Road and San Antonio Creek Road is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Caltrans has reported that motorists can expect one-way reversing traffic control to cause delays that should not exceed 20 minutes.

According to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers, highway repairs being performed are to restore the area affected by the Cave Fire last November. 

The $2 million project will be performed by Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones. 

For updates on this project and traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, call District 5 at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News