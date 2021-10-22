The scheduled rock scaling operation set for Monday, Oct. 25, on Highway 101 north of the Gaviota Tunnel and roadwork set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Highway 1 near the El Jaro Creek Bridge and south of Jalama Road have been cancelled due to expected rainfall in the area, Caltrans District 5 announced Friday.
Both will be rescheduled to a later date, with details to be announced, officials said, noting that electronic message boards will be activated updating motorists about the projects.
The work will be performed by the Caltrans maintenance team of Buellton and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-568-0858 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.