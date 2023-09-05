Imagine doing what you love for 60 years.

That’s only half of the legacy of the late Patricia “Patty” Boyd, who taught piano lessons for over six decades both privately and at Allan Hancock College, touching the lives of generations of Santa Maria Valley residents.

“Patty was passionate about music, and she turned that passion into her life’s work,” said Patricia Rice, Boyd’s cousin and goddaughter. “She wanted to make a difference in her community, particularly in the arts, and she did just that.”

