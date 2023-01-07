Hancock College sophomore Hope Smith was hanging out with her teammates at the Dec. 14 post-season Hancock women's soccer team banquet at Bulldogs coach Billy Vinnedge's house.
The Bulldogs were celebrating a historic season in which they earned a share of the Western State Conference North Division title for the first time in school history, with Santa Barbara. No. 13 Hancock beat No. 20 Orange Coast College 3-1 in the first round of the Southern Regional of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Playoffs, for another program first, a playoff win.
During the banquet, Vinnedge said to Smith, "I hope you check your email. There's something in there that's big."
Smith checked, and her email did indeed contain a big announcement. The defender/midfielder had been selected to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American First Team for the Division 3 level of the junior college section. She is the first player in program history to earn the honor.
"The announcement really came as a shock," Smith said. Smith graduated from Orcutt Academy High School.
Smith is one of 22 players across the country to be selected for the honor she earned. To be eligible, a student-athlete must have earned a cumulative 3.40 GPA, competed in at least 75 percent of a team's contests and earned All-America, All-Region or All-Conference status.
"It's such an honor to be the first player in program history to be chosen for this and to start the tradition," said Smith. "And now, Eric Diaz got (the honor) for the men."
Diaz, a sophomore defender, earned Second Team United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Team status for the Division 3 level of the junior college section. He is the second player in the history of the Hancock men's soccer program to do so.
Smith and Diaz both made the All-Western State Conference North Division First Team. Smith said her cumulative GPA her freshman year was 3.74.
Smith was primarily a defender, and she helped anchor a Hancock back line that helped the Bulldogs post eight shutouts for the season. The Bulldogs gave up just 16 goals all year.
After she graduated from high school, "It didn't take me any time at all to adjust to junior college academics," said Smith. "You have to put more time in, but that's it.
"I guess you could say soccer helps me organize things when it comes to soccer," said Smith. "I'm a very organized person anyway. I like to arrive at practice at a certain time so I'll have time to get ready, adjust my things."
Smith helped the Hancock defense withstand a surge by a big, physical Orange Coast team the first part of the second half after the Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime.
The Pirates barely missed getting a goal, eventually did score to cut their deficit to 2-1 but then the Bulldogs steadied, regained the momentum and scored to get the 3-1 win.
"Orange Coast College was the biggest team we played. They were monsters," said Smith. "But we didn't give up. The word 'quit' isn't in my vocabulary."
Hancock's season ended with a 3-0 loss at No. 4 Walnut-based Mount San Antonio College in the second round of the regional. The game was 1-0 until the last two minutes. Then the Mounties scored twice.
The Mounties "really played at a high level, especially for playing on a grass field like we do," said Smith. "They really had good chemistry."
Mt. SAC's season ended with a 1-0 loss to No. 1 Chaffey in the regional final. Chaffey lost 2-0 to Saddleback in the CCCAA state championship game at Sacramento.
Smith said she will major in recreational management when she gets to a four-year school. "I want to put on events like (the St. Joseph-Righetti girls soccer game)," she said.
For now, the University of San Diego is Smith's four-year school of choice.
"I'll play soccer at a four-year school if the opportunity presents itself," she said.
Smith, along with the other All-American selectees, will be honored on Jan. 14 at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony and Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.