 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Hopeful we'll find someone': Buellton bowling alley project up for sale after 5 years in flux

The question isn't if but when will the city of Buellton get its long-awaited bowling alley.

Formerly Live Oak Lanes, the five-acre entitled development dubbed "Waypoint Family Entertainment Center" is on the market for $3,250,000 as of November, and the hope is that a buyer who has a similar vision will step in. 

"If someone were to purchase the property, work done to bring the project to conclusion should be minimal and shouldn't take long at all," said Buellton City Manager Scott Wolfe during the Dec. 1 Planning Commission meeting.

Waypoint for sale 1.png

The Waypoint Family Entertainment Center in Buellton is designed to include a 39,800-square-foot building, a 12,500-square-foot outdoor covered patio that houses 18 lanes of bowling, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and bar, a 2,300-square-foot modern arcade, party rooms and 179 parking spaces.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0