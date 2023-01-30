030320 LVMC coronavirus preparation 02.jpg (copy)
A sign outside the lobby at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, shown in this March 3, 2020 file photo, alerts visitors about what precautions are required to enter the hospital.

 Len Wood, Staff

The severity of illness caused by COVID-19 is "not what it once was," and the disease itself is under control in the greater Lompoc area, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin said during a community health update Friday.   

Popkin reports that while the virus continues to spread, only one recent COVID inpatient was reported at LVMC, a case which did not elevate to ICU admittance.

Further, Popkin said the overall number of COVID-19 positive inpatients in the past few weeks has ranged from 0 to 5, with 0 to 2 being the most common inpatient census.

