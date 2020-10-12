Hot, dry conditions lead to elevated fire danger in Santa Barbara County

High temperatures hovering close to 100 degrees, low humidity and offshore winds are combining to create locally elevated critical fire weather conditions through Friday, the National Weather Service said, as September’s heat waves continue rolling into October.
Although some cooling is expected this weekend, the hot, dry weather still will be hanging around.
“At this time, dry conditions with above-normal temperatures are forecast to continue through next week,” said John Lindsey, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
The lingering heat may be a leftover from California’s long, hot summer — the period of April through September was the warmest in the state in the last 126 years, according to the National Drought Monitor.
Coastal temperatures in the last week of September were 5 to 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Drought Monitor, and Lindsey said that’s expected to be the case through Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Oxnard warned of the elevated fire weather conditions Monday, when it issued a heat advisory for Santa Maria, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley effective through Wednesday.
Meteorologists said people should limit their physical activity outdoors and drink plenty of water during the advisory period and be extra cautious with any kind of fire source.
Temperatures in the Santa Ynez Valley are predicted to hit 97 degrees Tuesday, 99 Wednesday and 96 Thursday and Friday, then cool to 93 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday.
At the Santa Maria Public Airport, the temperature Monday peaked at 97 degrees, short of the 104-deree record for that date set in 1918, according to National Weather Service records.
Forecasters expect highs around Santa Maria to be 94 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday and 92 Thursday and Friday before falling to 86 on Saturday and further dropping to 80 on Sunday.
Despite the heat advisory, Lompoc will be the cool spot in the North County this week, with highs predicted at 88 degrees Tuesday, 90 Wednesday and 86 Thursday and Friday, sliding to 83 on Saturday before falling to 77 on Sunday, National Weather Service forecasters said.
Northeasterly winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts from 25 to 40 mph in the mountain passes and canyons, are expected to continue through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“The winds will shift out of the northwest along the coastline on Thursday … and will allow the marine layer to return along the immediate coastline,” Lindsey said. “This condition will create mist and fog during the night and morning and cooler temperatures.
“However, away from the coastline, warm to hot weather will continue,” he added.
The U.S. Forest Service National Fire Assessment System’s Observed Fire Danger map indicates the danger is “moderate” for Santa Barbara County as a whole.
But the assessment system produces multiple maps that measure the danger in different ways, and the Observed 1,000-hour Fuel Moisture Map measures the dead fuel moisture in the county at 6% to 10%, meaning it will easily burn.
The map for the Keetch Bryan Drought Index, which measures the flammability of organic materials in the ground, places most of the county at 601 to 700, with a few spots above 700.
That represents “more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence,” according to an explanation of the index. “Intense, deep-burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.