Hotel quarantine program for farmworkers expands service in Santa Barbara County

Interest in Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 quarantine hotel room program for farmworkers is growing, as outreach expands and a second hotel location prepares to open in the South County.
Housing for the Harvest, a state initiative adopted by the county in early September and managed by the Family Service Agency, offers outreach, free hotel rooms, meals and necessary transportation for farmworkers and food processing workers for the duration of their COVID-19 quarantine period.
While participation was low in the first few months of operation — only four individuals took advantage from September to October — more people have become interested in the beginning of the new year, program director Lisa Valencia Sherratt said.
"September through the first week of January, we had 13 participants. Then in the next two weeks, we brought in 11 more," Sherratt said. "The majority of new participants are coming in because they live with someone who has a health condition and they want to protect that person, or protect others they live with in general."
As of this week, one person is using the program to quarantine, she said. Individuals who have used the program range from age 5 to 65.
While usage of the program is increasing in the county, generally low levels of participation are reflected statewide. As of last week, Sherratt said only 112 reservations made been made through Housing for the Harvest in 13 participating counties, with CalMatters reporting that concerns about family separation and immigration status prevent more workers from using the program.
One reason services have been able to increase in Santa Barbara County is because of program tweaking that shifted participants' day-to-day care, such as wellness checks and food delivery, to county Public Health's isolation and quarantine team, permitting Family Service Agency to focus on other areas of the program.
"This change allows our Housing for the Harvest team to continue to run the intake phone line and coordinate to get people into their hotel room, and also focus more on education as part of our outreach," Sherratt said. "It has been a great shift in who does what, and we work together very closely to support each other’s efforts and, also, support the community even more."
Along with its hotel partner in Santa Maria, Housing for the Harvest is in the process of partnering with a second hotel in South County in order to expand housing options to workers in other areas.
The state department is responsible for contracting with hotels to participate in the program, with local organizers then reaching out to coordinate the rooms, Sherratt said.
"All in all, people are finding us and I see that it’s only going to increase as people realize it’s a good idea to stay in a nice hotel for free with food, care and other things provided while you’re protecting others or yourself from COVID," Sherratt said.
Along with coordinating quarantine housing, Housing for the Harvest has distributed 3,400 personal protective equipment kits to farmworkers in collaboration with community partners, with materials about proper mask usage also being prepared for distribution.
Quarantine housing is open to both guest and domestic workers in agricultural and food processing sectors who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been exposed to a confirmed case, or are experiencing symptoms and need a place to quarantine while they await test results, Sherratt said.
For those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, the program also will assist them with obtaining COVID-19 testing.
Throughout the pandemic, agricultural workers have been at higher risk of contracting the illness compared to other sectors, as many live in crowded households or congregate H-2A housing settings. However, as of December, public health officials reported that cases among Santa Barbara County farmworkers had begun to show major improvement.
To contact the Housing for the Harvest program, call the Family Service Agency at 805-325-5341 for services in English, Spanish and Mixtec.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.