Yasmin Dawson, president of nonprofit C4 and member of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, stands with Congressman Salud Carbajal at Lompoc's Juneteenth community event held at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday.
A group of youth alongside Devika Stalling, incoming president/CEO at Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau, middle, holds up signage at Lompoc's Juneteenth community event held at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday.
A young attendees gets his face painted during Lompoc's Juneteenth community event held at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday.
Contributed Photo, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP
Contributed Photo, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP
Contributed Photo, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP
Yasmin Dawson, president of nonprofit C4 and member of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, speaks during Lompoc's Juneteenth community event held at Ryon Memorial Park on Saturday.
Contributed Photo, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP
Local resident Linda Williams produced the top dessert in the red velvet cake bake-off competition at Lompoc's Juneteenth community event held Saturday at Ryon Memorial Park.
Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate Lompoc's second Juneteenth event after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Thursday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Attendees big and small visited Ryon Memorial Park to commemorate the day for its historical importance, which celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.
"We thank the community of Lompoc and all the dignitaries [for taking] the time to attend on a Saturday afternoon," Dawson said.
The family-friendly celebration featured music, games, arts and crafts, as well as food trucks and two bake-off competitions — one being a red velvet cake contest won by local resident Linda Williams who produced the top dessert.
Although the contest only had two entries, Williams shared her success on social media.
"Still proud of my cake because it was one of my best," she said. "Hope everyone enjoyed celebrating our new federal holiday!"