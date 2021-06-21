Hundreds turned out Saturday to celebrate Lompoc's second Juneteenth event after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law on Thursday establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Attendees big and small visited Ryon Memorial Park to commemorate the day for its historical importance, which celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in 1865.

The event was organized by local nonprofits Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture and Collective Cultures Creating Change (C4).

According to Yasmin Dawson, president of nonprofit C4 and member of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, "the turnout was amazing."

"We thank the community of Lompoc and all the dignitaries [for taking] the time to attend on a Saturday afternoon," Dawson said.

The family-friendly celebration featured music, games, arts and crafts, as well as food trucks and two bake-off competitions — one being a red velvet cake contest won by local resident Linda Williams who produced the top dessert.

Although the contest only had two entries, Williams shared her success on social media.

"Still proud of my cake because it was one of my best," she said. "Hope everyone enjoyed celebrating our new federal holiday!"

Devika Stalling, local resident and incoming president/CEO at Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau, said future events look promising.

"The event was well-attended [and we're] hopeful that it will grow each year," she said.