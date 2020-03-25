Hundreds line up for county Foodbank supplies; nonprofit seeks volunteers, help from National Guard

Those who waited at the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria Wednesday included all age groups, and volunteers wore N95 masks and gloves as they handed out bags of groceries.

Beatriz Ruiz, 37, of Santa Maria and a single mother of three, said she recently lost her job as a refractionist at a local eye clinic, then found herself at the food pantry for the first time in her life.

Ruiz, who also has an autoimmune disease, immediately filed for unemployment, although a state official told her that she may not see benefits for at least 30 to 60 days.

She's not too worried, she said, at least for now, about expenses, although that could change in a month.

"It is hard right now," Ruiz said. "There's no more insurance, no more income, no nothing."

Residents like Ruiz are among the most affected by the sudden loss of jobs caused by emergency orders closing businesses, said Lisa Ray, founder of Childrens Resource Network of the Central Coast.

Ray, along with the Boys and Girls Club, have partnered with the Foodbank to meet the increased demand for food.

Ray praised local Walmart store manager Alex Najeri for acting on his own accord and donating necessary items to the Foodbank.