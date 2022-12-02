Keeping youngsters safe on the Central Coast is a primary goal of Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County.

On Thursday, the organization hosted a car seat safety event, "Get Me There Safely." The group, along with other agencies, inspected car seats, donated food and diapers to families in Santa Maria.

The event was put together due to the fact that in recent months locally there have been multiple children ejected from car seats during car accidents.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

