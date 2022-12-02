Keeping youngsters safe on the Central Coast is a primary goal of Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County.
On Thursday, the organization hosted a car seat safety event, "Get Me There Safely." The group, along with other agencies, inspected car seats, donated food and diapers to families in Santa Maria.
The event was put together due to the fact that in recent months locally there have been multiple children ejected from car seats during car accidents.
Chief Operating Officer of Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, Jacqui Banta, said the event came to be “in light of the local tragedies that have happened in recent car accidents, and the loss of lives of little ones that matter in our community.
“We mourn with those families and we mourn with our community, but we also act and we just couldn't sit by," Banta added.
Two Santa Maria children were killed in a suspected DUI crash on Nov. 7 at the intersection of Alvin and Blosser.
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Christian Church where low-income individuals were able to be educated in a judgment-free zone. Other resources that were available included free clothing, feminine hygiene products, dinner and coloring books.
Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County decided to collaborate with local car seat-certified installers, CHP and other children's resources to check the installation of car seats and donate car seats to those in need.
Onsite were Mixteco and Spanish interpreters helping translate and educate locals about car seat safety, allowing people to receive help in their preferred language and taking the time with each family to ensure the safety information from technicians was clear. This provided locals with a chance to receive a free car seat to replace any broken or inappropriate ones.
Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County applied for a grant with First 5 Santa Barbara and was awarded $10,000 to purchase car seats. This allowed the organization to collaborate with Walmart and purchase 158 car seats and Community Health Centers donated four car seats.
Although the weather conditions were poor, that did not stop the event from happening. Organizers were quick to put up tarps and keep the energy of helping alive.
“We are thrilled to see so many families and children making safe choices and choosing safety for their children,” said Banta. “We didn't want to go into the holidays with one more tragedy, so if this saves one life it will all be worth it.
Local resident Blanca Aguilera, who is a mother of three, was pleased to see an event that contributes to building a safer community.
“This is a great opportunity for families, especially with all of the accidents we've had here locally,” said Aguilera. “I think this is something that benefits our community and most importantly benefits the children in our community."
While supplies lasted, community members were able to drive through and receive a free car seat and other resources.
Although there were over 150 car seats available, the turn out for those in need was double. Within the first 30 minutes, organizers realized that there were not enough car seats to go around and quickly had to inform people to either leave or stay to utilize the other resources available besides the car seats. Locals are encouraged to keep an eye out for events happening and never be afraid to reach out for help.
This was the first event of its kind and after seeing the community's response Michelle Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County, shared that organizers already plan to do this again.
“We have now realized that this is a huge need in our community and we will be holding at minimum an annual event,” said Graham.
