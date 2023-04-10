Hundreds turned out for Lompoc's annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday morning at River Park a day ahead of the holiday.
Under clear, sunny skies children up to age 12 took turns filling their colorful baskets with foil-wrapped chocolate eggs as some parents helped guide the smallest of egg collectors to gather treats.
The cost-free festivities, sponsored by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club and MOMS Club Of Lompoc, was held at the American Legion Area at River Park.
Lompoc and Cabrillo High school volunteers helped to keep the event on track, ensuring that photo-ready children had a chance to visit — and smile for the camera — with special guest, the Easter Bunny.
Families enjoy egg hunting festival at River Park Saturday in Lompoc | Photos