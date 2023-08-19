Marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist will welcome Saturday morning, becoming mostly clear during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will remain in the 60s.

Hurricane Hilary will move northward along the Baja California coastline and weaken to a tropical storm as it makes landfall near San Diego on Sunday evening; the last tropical storm to reach the Southern California Bight occurred in September 1939.

In 1858 a hurricane tracked from San Diego to Long Beach, the only known hurricane to reach California. 

John Lindsey, now retired, served as PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

