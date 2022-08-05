Road closures are expected tonight from 3 to 9 p.m. for the Lompoc Police Department Cruise that will affect Highway 1/246 and Highway 1 at H Street.
The public can expect to encounter detour signs and police enforcement along the following streets:
Highway 1/246 at Ocean Avenue will be closed to traffic from C Street to N Street. Traffic will be detoured onto A Street.
The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise event will make its return Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m., during the second to last Old Town Market celebration of the summer — themed Public Safety Night.