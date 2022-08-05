Road closures are expected tonight from 3 to 9 p.m. for the Lompoc Police Department Cruise that will affect Highway 1/246 and Highway 1 at H Street.

The public can expect to encounter detour signs and police enforcement along the following streets:

Highway 1/246 at Ocean Avenue will be closed to traffic from C Street to N Street. Traffic will be detoured onto A Street.

 

0
0
0
0
0