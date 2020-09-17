You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hwy 1 vegetation fire burns 110 acres; 65% containment reached Thursday
alert top story

Hwy 1 vegetation fire burns 110 acres; 65% containment reached Thursday

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday along Highway 1 on Vandenberg Air Force and grew to 110 acres by the evening, with crews continuing containment efforts into Thursday. 

The uphill-moving brush fire was reported on base property near San Antonio Road at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the fire was approximately 65% contained, according to Vandenberg Public Affairs. 

Ground units from the Vandenberg and Santa Barbara County fire departments remained on scene throughout Wednesday night, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

"They were out mopping up hotspots, working a secure line around the fire," Eliason said.  

A Cal Fire tanker dropping Phos-Chek on the flames and a Skycrane helicopter that made water drops helped to slow down the fires Wednesday, Eliason said. 

Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to heavy smoke Wednesday, and a small number of staff members working at Vandenberg Middle School were evacuated from the campus by base officials as a precautionary measure.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+3
Lompoc school district opts against seeking waiver to reopen, announces student support programs
Education

Lompoc school district opts against seeking waiver to reopen, announces student support programs

  • Updated

Citing a desire to operate with an abundance of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, LUSD leaders declined to pursue a reopening waiver. Around the same time as that decision was made, however, district officials announced that teachers would soon be made available after school hours to help support students, and that by the end of September, the district would begin offering Saturday school for students via Zoom.

Simmons sisters, creators of 'Remember the Women' music video, are first nominee for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize
Local News

Simmons sisters, creators of 'Remember the Women' music video, are first nominee for Valley of Flowers Peace Prize

  • Updated

Azyiah, Amia and Maliah Simmons, each of whom attended Lompoc High School in the 2019-20 school year, earned the nomination for their music video, which they created for a performing arts competition sponsored by EduHam, an educational spin-off of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. The girls were featured on "Good Morning America" this summer for their efforts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News