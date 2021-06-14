A major wastewater system improvement project now is underway at the Gaviota roadside rest stops located off Highway 101, resulting in their closure until February 2022.
The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Area (SRRA) project will include upgrades to the wastewater treatment and electrical systems, the installation of a new water storage tank/pump house and a new crew building, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
The $4.6 million project, overseen by Specialty Construction of San Luis Obispo, broke ground June 11.
For traffic updates, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.