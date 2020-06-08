Hwy 166 from Guadalupe to Santa Maria to undergo resurfacing through August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Highway 166 from Obispo Street in Guadalupe to Blosser Road in Santa Maria is scheduled to undergo resurfacing maintenance starting Monday. The projected is estimated to be completed in August.

Motorists can expect lane closures and one-way reversing traffic Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, according to Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Construction during the overnight hours will occur Sunday night through Friday morning from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Fridays from 11:55 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The $2.8 million project will feature a new rubberized surface, improving the quality of the roadway, existing shoulder, portions of the two-way left turn pockets and the installation of shoulder/center line rumble strips, Shivers said.

Electronic message boards will inform motorists as they approach the work zone.

Motorist can expect delays up to 10 minutes, Shivers said.

Santa Maria-based contractor CalPortland Construction will perform the service.

And Caltrans is reminding motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.