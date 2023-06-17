Santa Maria resident Rosalyn Rivera has become an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness, inspired by her father.
Rivera’s father, Hector, was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease at 58 years old. Rivera sensed signs that her father had mild cognitive impairment when he was 55.
Hector is now 70 and is in the advanced stage of Alzheimer’s. He is fully bedridden and no longer speaks. He cannot eat on his own.
Rivera feared she was going to lose her father three years ago, though he is still here today.
She says “it's a very difficult conflict” for her to talk about her dad “in past terms, knowing he’s still present.”
“My dad has been the rock in my family all his life, a brilliant professor in college back in Puerto Rico," Rivera said. "He has been the type of person who owns a room when he comes in, he lights the room with his charisma.
“His musicality, he loved to play guitar — very crafty. He used to get cars and get them fixed and had a passion for driving.”
Rivera calls her father the love of her life because they have a special bond. She says she doesn't have a memory of them ever being upset with each other.
“There is not a correct sentence or a term for this, because who he is, technically not who he was, but he is still present there,” said Rivera. “It’s just very difficult. We call it the longest goodbye. I don’t know how many times I've mourned my dad already.”
Rivera said the first symptoms her father showed were repeating the same question three times in the course of five minutes and wearing mis-matching pairs of shoes and she began to investigate.
Rivera filled out a questionnaire to test her father's symptoms of mild cognitive impairment and she found herself checking seven of the 10 symptoms. After bringing this up with her dad and family it was “not well accepted.” Rivera said her family was in denial and considered his symptoms a “normal part of aging.”
“It took us three years from that first conversation to finally get a diagnosis. It took us three years for us to convince my dad to do that, for my mom and brother to accept it, and the doctors to give us a confirmed diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease,” Rivera said.
After Hector lost his ability to make proper calculations and drive, at around age 60, he soon entered the "Moderate" stage of the disease where he experienced hallucinations, depression and aggressive phases. According to Rivera, Hector became someone that she didn’t know. It’s taken a lot of trial and error with medications and practice to help ease the symptoms.
Hector is currently living in Puerto Rico, where his wife believed it was best for him to rest in the island to go “back to what he knows,” according to Rivera. She says even though his brain “is so deteriorated” and he struggles to speak, eat and breathe, he always offers Rivera a smile every time he hears her voice.
Rivera says that within a Latino family there’s this type of shame to talk about mental health or being checked for illness. As an advocate, she is passionate about normalizing the conversation of early detection, being tested and getting educated.
“Talk about this, if you suspect something from your love, just talk about it and get checked,” said Rivera. “Please do not leave the caregiver alone, it’s a very lonely journey for the caregiver. Always check on them.”
Rivera’s mom is leading a support group for caregivers in her community in Puerto Rico. According to Rivera, the group started with three people and six months later it has grown to over 60. She also organized the first ever Alzheimer's walk in her community.
“There are now medications that are proven to be very effective to not only slow down, but also improve the brain's function if you start in the early stage,” said Rivera. "If you are beyond the early stage, you no longer qualify for these treatments.”
Rivera emphasizes the importance of early detection and getting educated by reminding people that even without the treatments, if early detection is discovered, people can still make modifications to their lifestyle with exercise and nutrition which can “at least slow down the progression of the disease.”
“This is a disease for when you get the actual diagnosis, it has been building up with you for over 10-15 years,” said Rivera. “So anything we can do to improve our health and brain function even before any type of mild cognitive impairment, it doesn’t guarantee , but it helps increase your probability of being healthier.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.