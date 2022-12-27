Redesign efforts are underway at Ballard Inn and Restaurant after the 37-year-old property, formerly owned by local chef Budi Kazali, was sold in September to business partners Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer for $1,075,000.

Kazali and his family purchased the property in 2004, and operated the AAA Four Diamond-designated lodge and eatery, which was built in 1985 and sits among buildings dating back to the 1880s, when Ballard was a stop along an important stretch of the stagecoach route.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be lucky enough to own something as special as The Ballard Inn," said Ringer. "At my core, I am the type of person who strives to have a positive impact on the people I meet, whether family, friends, work colleagues, folks in the community, or Inn guests. I am honored to be an ambassador of one of the crown jewels of the area, and I take that responsibility to heart."

Local chef Budi Kazali in September sold the iconic Ballard Inn property to commercial real estate professionals Christopher Hyldahl of Chicago, left, and Rick Ringer of Southern California.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

