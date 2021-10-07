True Vine Bible Fellowship is partnering with nonprofit Three Hart Connection to host informational event "Uniting Christians Against Domestic Violence" as Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicks off.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. The church is located at 533 Avalon St. in Lompoc.
Representatives from Three Hart Connection, the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center, Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and Vandenberg's Sexual Assault Prevention Response Office will present information to those in attendance.
Food and refreshments also will be served.
For questions or to RSVP, visit threehartconnection.org.