'I'm going to stand my ground': Solvang councilman vows to fight as recall effort gains steam

A week after walking out of a City Council meeting following a 10-minute diatribe, Solvang City Councilman Chris Djernaes said he has no plans to step down, even after a petition for his recall was turned in to election officials Monday.
“I’m going to stand my ground. I’m going to fight for what’s right. I’m going to finish this in an honorable way. If people want to go back to Solvang 1.0, good for them. Then we’ll know where the community stands, and in a couple years they’ll be back, looking at these old buildings and realizing this model doesn’t work anymore,” Djernaes said.
If 920 of the 1,359 signatures on the petition check out, the recall is likely to hit the Nov. 3 ballot.
“I think it’s fascinating. First of all, this is a democratic process, and it doesn’t mean that I have to agree with it or like it. It doesn’t matter what I think,” Djernaes said.
The petition cites Djernaes’ support for developing the 7.1-acre Old Lumberyard parcel, as well as repeated incidents lacking common courtesy, perceived acts of mockery and disdain for citizens, defamation, bullying and harassment.
“Djernaes’ failures to be respectful and civil include, but are not limited to, his obvious disdain of constituents; mockery of speakers at City Council meetings; blatant disregard for the wishes of the voters; disrespectful remarks directed toward both current and former City Council members; frequent defamation of organizations and individuals; and bullying and harassment of a number employees of the city of Solvang both inside and outside of City Council meetings,” the recall notice stated.
The notice also mentioned “repeated actions and statements demonstrating a blatant disregard and contempt of the Brown Act … repeated violations of the Solvang City Council Code of Ethics (which are simple rules of common courtesy) at every City Council meeting.”
A coalition of Solvang residents initially posted their intention to recall July 20 but came up four signatures short. They added 10 signatures to garner elections office clearance for the petition phase.
“We gathered those signatures, 400 more than we needed, in just under two weeks. Is it worth it to save the City of Solvang? Yes, it was worth every single footstep, every single knock on the door. I’ve never seen the community come together as dramatically as it did over the course of the last two weeks,” said Lammy Johnstone-Kockler who spearheaded the effort.
Djernaes handily won his council seat in 2018 on a campaign platform that called for streamlining city permitting and planning processes, and cutting the city budget with a strong emphasis on reorganizing the city’s tourism marketing efforts. During a candidates’ forum prior to the election, Djernaes voiced his support for developing an urban growth boundary.
“I led the charge to right-size and reorganize Solvang government, outsource as much as you can, do more with less. I’ve looked to rebuild the infrastructure of the city so it can support new development that can support, double the tax revenues. What’s not to like about this?” Djernaes asked Monday.
He also led the charge that resulted in the dissolution of the Solvang Conference and Visitors Bureau, reduced city funding for the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, removed the former city attorney and city manager, and brought Cinderella Carriages to Julefest 2019.
“This new council replaced a council that was defined by nepotism. We had four married couples sitting on the council, Planning Commission and (board of architectural review). They were corrupt in that their city attorney did everything he could to hide their corruption. They were weaponizing the planning department against the lumberyard. The mayor has those e-mails,” Djernaes said.
Johstone-Kockler said former Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jim Thomas has already pulled papers to run for Djernaes’ seat, but City Manager Xenia Bradford said she was not obliged to confirm any candidate’s intentions until their applications were returned to and cleared by the city.
Three council seats are open for the Nov. 3 election as Mayor Ryan Toussaint and council members Karen Waite and Daniel Johnson come to the end of their terms.
