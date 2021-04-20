In-person bariatric surgery support group returns to LVMC

The bariatric surgery monthly support group at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is again meeting in person after an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
The support group designed for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The virtual login remains available for those unable to attend in person.
Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will be screened at the LVMC front entrance for COVID symptoms.
Each session includes a presentation by either program coordinator M. Cristina Ortega, registered nurse; licensed clinical social worker Christine McReynolds or registered dietitian Hayley Esdaile.
On May 5, the group will discuss nutrition supplements with Esdaile; and
In June, the discussion will center around the topic "Eating for Life," guided by Ortega.
Topics for following months include: "Overcoming Self-Sabotage," "Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery," "Your New Relationship with Food" and more.
Registration is not required for the support group that is free of attend. Family members or support team members also are welcome.
For more information on upcoming topics, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program is led by weight loss surgery program director Dr. Farida Bounoua, assisted by Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Required medical exams and evaluations are completed at Lompoc Health facilities. Surgeries offered at LVMC are the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
For more information or to receive login details, contact Ortega at 805-7373382.
LVMC is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.