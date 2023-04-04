A first-of-its-kind gaming convention was held in Santa Maria on Sunday with the inaugural MimicCon event held at the youth center. MimicCon brought hundreds of gamers and artists to town for a unique day.
The convention featured all sorts of board games and card games played throughout the day, including Magic the Gathering, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon sessions.
There was also a cosplay competition, "Nerd Trivia" rounds, gaming dioramas and a Dungeon Master panel Q&A session. The event culminated with a silent auction.
The event was presented by Central Coast D&D and proceeds from ticket sales will benefit People for Leisure And Play, a non-profit public benefit corporation committed to promoting public welfare and education through recreation and leisure programs in Santa Maria.