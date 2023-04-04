The gymnasium at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center was home to different kinds of games this weekend.

A first-of-its-kind gaming convention was held in Santa Maria on Sunday with the inaugural MimicCon event held at the youth center. MimicCon brought hundreds of gamers and artists to town for a unique day.

The convention featured all sorts of board games and card games played throughout the day, including Magic the Gathering, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon sessions.

040223-smt-news-mimiccon-003.jpg
The inaugural MimicCon gaming convention brought hundreds of gamers and cosplayers Sunday at the Abel Maldonado Youth Center. 
