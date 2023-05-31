Allan Hancock College will host its first ever wine festival at the college’s Santa Maria campus and the public is welcome to attend.
The college is currently selling tickets to its inaugural West Coast College and University Wine Festival, which will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 1-4 p.m.
The festival will include wines from seven California community college and university winemaking programs, including Hancock, Cal Poly, Napa Valley College and Fresno State University. In addition, the festival will also feature wines from eight California wineries including Wolff Vineyards, Amplify Wines, Hitching Post Wines and others.