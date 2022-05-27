Health officials in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, and SLO County officials said the increase there is likely driven by the more highly contagious BA.2.12.1 variant.
The variant is even reinfecting people who were infected by the omicron strain during the winter surge, SLO County health officials said.
Santa Barbara County’s numbers as reported on the Public Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, are somewhat ambiguous, but overall seem to indicate a rise in cases.
No one at the Public Health Department could be reached for comment Friday.
The summary page says 85 new cases were reported May 24, representing a 37% decrease from the two-week average of 135.
A graph showing the county’s cases shows the decline in numbers from a peak of 214 cases reported May 21 to the 85 reported Tuesday.
However, the number of active cases as of May 24 is listed as 1,052, noted as an increase of 44% from the two-week average of 729.
And a separate graph showing the case rate per 100,000 population shows the rate increasing from 4.9 on March 31 to 31 as of May 20. The rate has a four-day data lag.
The county also reported 23 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, which represents a 35% increase from the two-week average of 17. The number of individuals in intensive care units was not reported.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office reported that an outbreak had been discovered at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said custody staff and health care provider Wellpath on Wednesday identified 12 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in the West housing module, and another was identified Friday in the East housing area.
Only two of the 13 are symptomatic, and none required hospitalization, Zick said.
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials were emphatic that the number of cases there is not only rising but also that the increase is accelerating.
“While we don’t need to panic, we are now in a situation where it is wise to take precautions,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer.
As of Wednesday, 586 new cases had been reported in SLO County since the previous week, bringing the 14-day daily average to 67, up from nine one month ago.
But health officials noted that does not include cases identified by rapid or at-home tests.
Thirteen SLO County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, including two in intensive care units, which is up from two hospitalizations two weeks ago.
SLO County Public Health Department teams are currently responding to 24 outbreaks in congregate settings.
“These case rates tell us it is time to use the tools we have for reducing risk: Be careful about gatherings, wear your mask in crowded spaces, stay home and get tested if you are sick,” Borenstein said.
“For those 50 and older who have been wondering when to get a second booster, I’d suggest now is the time,” she added.
Borenstein recommended keeping gatherings small, brief and outdoors, if possible, and that holding virtual meetings should be considered.
She advised getting tested prior to traveling or attending gatherings and again three to five days afterward; wearing an N95 or KN95 mask in busy indoor places; getting vaccinated or boosted; and washing hands frequently and not touching your face.
For information on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County, visit https://publichealthsbc.org. or call 211 or toll-free 800-400-1572.
For updates in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded information line at 805-788-2903.