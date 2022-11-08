Salud Carbajal

Carbajal

 Contributed

Incumbent Democrat Salud Carbajal on Tuesday evening appeared on the road to victory for his fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District where voter registration leans heavily Democratic and includes three counties.

In the early count of mail-in ballots, Carbajal took the clear majority with 77,816 votes to Republican challenger Dr. Brad Allen’s 44,294.

In Santa Barbara County Carbajal had 40,633 to Allen’s 23,771. San Luis Obispo mail-in voters also gave Carbajal the clear lead with 21,032 votes to Allen’s 11,875. Carbajal also led in Ventura County with 16,151 early returns to Allen’s 8,648.

