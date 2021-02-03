You have permission to edit this article.
Input sought from Lompoc community about city goals, priorities

Input sought from Lompoc community about city goals, priorities

Lompoc city officials are asking community members to weigh in on goals and priorities as planning for the 2021-23 city budget begins.

A survey is available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and will remain open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on goals and priorities for the next two years, which will help inform City Council decisions.

