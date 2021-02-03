Input sought from Lompoc community about city goals, priorities

Lompoc city officials are asking community members to weigh in on goals and priorities as planning for the 2021-23 city budget begins.

A survey is available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and will remain open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Community members are invited to provide feedback on goals and priorities for the next two years, which will help inform City Council decisions.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

