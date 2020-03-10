Installation of new Cabrillo High Aquarium exhibit nears completion; unveiling planned for March 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The exhibit primarily consists of a touch pool that, according to aquarium leaders, aims to transport guests of all ages and abilities to the local tide pool habitats where they can safely interact with intertidal animals.

The planned STEAM activities, to be led by Cabrillo High students, will include underwater robotics, water chemistry monitoring, and engineering solutions to environmental issues.

In addition to the new equipment and exhibit, visitors to the open house will also be able to view the facility’s newly expanded Purisima Point mural, which was recently updated by local artist Vicki Andersen.

The Cabrillo High School Aquarium, which first began in 1986 before moving to its current building in 2002, works "to promote stewardship of our oceans through a student-run, cross-curricular, project-based learning environment," according to aquarium officials.

The 6,000-square-foot facility features more than 20 displays and draws more than 7,000 visitors annually, officials reported.

For more information on the aquarium and/or open house, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at eisen.greg@lusd.org or at 805-742-2888. Regular aquarium updates also can be found at www.cabrilloaquarium.org.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

