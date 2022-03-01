Investigators did not locate a weapon at the scene associated with a 24-year-old Lompoc man who sustained an injury in an officer-involved shooting last week in Vandenberg Village, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman Monday night.
The incident was first reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 when dispatchers received a be-on-the-lookout alert from the California Highway Patrol regarding an adult male driver, identified as Rudy Angel Delgadillo, who was involved in multiple collisions in the 4000 block of Stardust Road, near Providence Landing Park, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A preliminary investigation by the Sheriff's Office revealed that three eyewitnesses to the incident called 911 and reported Delgadillo erratically driving a dark-colored Toyota Tundra pickup truck, which came to a final stop after colliding with a residential fence in the 3800 block of Celestial Way, Zick added.
Zick said that Delgadillo fled the scene on foot after the truck stopped and nearby surveillance camera footage showed him attempting to open the doors of two parked cars before entering a third vehicle.
Two sheriff's deputies, identified as Ross Van Tassel and Yeshella Jimenez, made contact with Delgadillo in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue at 1:51 p.m., although he failed to comply with their verbal commands, according to Zick.
Zick said Delgadillo made several sudden movements that the deputies perceived as a shooting stance toward Van Tassel, who in response fired 10 rounds at Delgadillo while Jimenez fired one round.
Zick said Delgadillo sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder area, but neither deputy was injured during the incident.
The shooting prompted a roughly 30-minute period that included a lockdown of nearby Maple High School and a shelter-in-place request by the Sheriff's Office to residents in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue.
In addition, assistance from a Bearcat armored vehicle was called in when Delgadillo continued to ignore commands after being shot.
Delgadillo was treated at a local hospital and released before he was transferred to the Main Jail on Calle Real, and booked on suspicion of two misdemeanors, including probation violation and obstructing a peace officer, according to Zick.
Detectives have gone door to door in the area to locate additional witnesses or information on the incident and urge anyone with more information to contact them.
Additionally, detectives are interested in any home surveillance footage that may have captured the incident, according to Zick.
Those with more information on the incident can contact sheriff's detectives at (805) 681-4150. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the sheriff's tip line at (805) 681-4171, or submit a tip at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.