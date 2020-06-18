Investigators seeking information involving 445-acre Avila fire

Cal Fire officials are seeking information in connection to the Avila fire that burned 445 acres after breaking out Monday along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.
The fire was 90% contained as of Thursday morning, and officials expected full containment would be reached by 6 p.m.
Officials are asking for relevant information from anyone who was in the area at the time the fire started, which was around 3 p.m. Monday. Arson is not suspected at this time, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
Crews continued to mitigate hot spots Thursday and remove trees that could act as fuel for the fire.
A swift-moving vegetation fire that erupted on Monday and burned 400 acres in a matter of hours along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach is 50% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The Avila fire erupted in the Gragg Canyon area on the east side of Highway 101, spreading to hundreds of acres along the hills in a matter of hours and prompting evacuations as it threatened structures and Pismo Beach homes, according to Orozco.
Wind speeds of up to 21 mph were reported at the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service.
No damage to structures and no injuries have been reported.
The fire prompted a mutual aid response that included hundreds of personnel with fire departments from across San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara and Los Angeles county fire departments.
More than 100 firefighters remain on scene, and Cal Fire officials advised caution due to equipment in the area.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Cal Fire at 800-468-4408 or Crimes Stoppers SLO at 805-549-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, Orozco said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.