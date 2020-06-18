Investigators seeking information involving 445-acre Avila fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cal Fire officials are seeking information in connection to the Avila fire that burned 445 acres after breaking out Monday along Highway 101 near Pismo Beach.

The fire was 90% contained as of Thursday morning, and officials expected full containment would be reached by 6 p.m.

Officials are asking for relevant information from anyone who was in the area at the time the fire started, which was around 3 p.m. Monday. Arson is not suspected at this time, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

Crews continued to mitigate hot spots Thursday and remove trees that could act as fuel for the fire.

The Avila fire erupted in the Gragg Canyon area on the east side of Highway 101, spreading to hundreds of acres along the hills in a matter of hours and prompting evacuations as it threatened structures and Pismo Beach homes, according to Orozco.

Wind speeds of up to 21 mph were reported at the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service.

No damage to structures and no injuries have been reported.