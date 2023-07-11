Vader, a 2-year-old black and white Pit bull that had been held at the animal shelter in Santa Maria since May, was put on a list. The dog would have to either exit the shelter by July 5 or be euthanized.
On Tuesday, Vader was alive and well and was leaving the shelter for good.
Thanks to the power of social media, a dedicated group of community members and a celebrity pit bull advocate, the young pup gets to live another day — and some.
Vader has had a difficult time adjusting to the shelter since he landed there in the spring. According to Brenda Corona Daigle, a board member with the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation, shelter overpopulation is a national crisis and recently the county has had to put dogs on urgent deadlines, which meant that if these dogs don't exit the shelter they would be euthanized.
Interest in the dog grew after posts of Vader's story hit the social media platforms of the foundation and Santa Barbara County Animal Services. Community members also spread the word, but still there was not a good match for a permanent home for Vader.
That's when Shorty's Rescue, Inc. stepped up. The group is run by Shorty Rossi, who grew to fame behind his popular Animal Planet TV show "Pit Boss." Rossi, who has long advocated for pit bulls, came by the Santa Maria Animal Center on Foster Road Tuesday morning to pick Vader up and take him to a new home.
Rossi is the founder and president of Shorty's Rescue and has been helping change dogs' lives for the last 22 years.
“Vader is a very special story. They have been trying to get him adopted for months, but he had a couple incidents and hadn’t had any luck,” said Rossi. “One of my friends, Angie McDonald, kept telling me about taking this dog and I said, ‘We’re full, we’re full.'
"Then I saw all the social media presence of how much they were really trying to get this dog adopted. So I said if you can give us a kennel and a dog house, we can bring him down to Mexico and they jumped right on it.”
McDonald is on the board for the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation and is friends with Rossi, who introduced him to Vader and was a big part of preventing him from being euthanized.
“I usually try not to ask Shorty just because I know he has around 30 dogs already at the sanctuary, but I had a really good feeling that Vader would be a perfect fit for him and he does so much for the community,” said McDonald. “I think this is his third or fourth dog from the shelter here.”
Shorty's Rescue provides “bully breeds” with a unique living opportunity that is unlike any shelter. It's located in Baja California, Mexico. Rossi says they plan to do evaluations to determine if Vader is adoptable and will find him a home and ”if he’s not adoptable, he has a permanent home at the sanctuary, living a good life."
Shorty's Rescue in Baja California includes a kennel side that, according to Rossi, looks like military barracks to “keep it interesting” for visitors. The other side has Shorty’s Rescue Trailer Park Sanctuary.
“We converted all these little shacks and trailers into dog houses and they have beds, TVs and even 'Alexa' so they can listen to their music. They have their own personal yard and everything,” Rossi said.
Kevin Cumiskey, the animal welfare specialist at the Santa Maria shelter, has spent a lot of time working with Vader and seeing him leave was very bittersweet.
“I just loved him so much,” Cumiskey said. “It’s a beautiful thing, but because I’ve let this dog into my heart it’s tough. I’ve been working with him a little over a month now, spending every day trying to get him socialized, get his kennel reactivity down and get him to a point where we can handle him safely.”
The day Vader was picked up there were about a dozen people standing outside the shelter excited to see him leave. Also ready to meet Vader was his new brother, Ares, another pit bull. It appeared as though the two dogs had an instant connection and were seen wagging tales beside each other.
Vader would glance at Ares for what seemed like reassurance and Ares would look right back at him nodding. If dogs could talk, Ares might've said, “It's okay, brother, we are going somewhere nice.”
Vader had no hesitation when it came to jumping right in the truck's backseat and getting cozy for a long ride to his new home.
“Dogs kept in small kennels, it kind of affects them mentally throughout the years,” said Rossi. “Now, at least, he will have a house to go in and out of, his own yard, anytime he wants 24 hours a day once we move him to the sanctuary side.”
According to Sarah Aguilar, director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services, there’s a lot of confusion on what it means to be a no-kill shelter and what it means to be transparent and asking for help.
“Throughout many of the shelters in this county and across the state, animals are euthanized for behavior issues that are less concerning than this case and nobody knows about it," Aguilar said.
Whereas the Santa Maria Animal Shelter posts about animals that are “on the list” in hopes they may be adopted.
“They’re not subject to public scrutiny and they’re not subject to peoples' opinions because they just don’t talk about it," Aguilar said of euthanasia. "One of the things that is really hard is to open the doors and let people know everything that’s happening, To face that criticism and to have those conversations and what we’re trying to do is make sure that no animal suffers in our care, no animal dies without every opportunity to find a life outcome and sometimes that means hard conversations and telling people stuff they are not used to hearing.”
To learn more about Shorty’s Rescue, Inc. visit shortysrescue.org. To learn more about Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation visit www.sbcanimalcare.org.