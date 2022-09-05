The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum will host the 12th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival from Oct. 7 to 9 to celebrate the rich history of trains and tracks in the area.
Several rail-related locations throughout the region will be open with displays and activities throughout the weekend, with the main museum event kicking off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
The museum is located at 1940 Santa Barbara Ave. in San Luis Obispo.
Details about the opening day on Saturday, and minimal operations Friday and Sunday at the museum can be viewed at SLORRM.com/221008.html.
The museum’s main event, on Saturday only, will feature vendors and displays, children’s activities, a model railroad for kids to operate, Operation Lifesaver and music on the platform by South Street Roundhouse. New exhibits are also scheduled, as well as a wine-tasting event and the museum’s world-class model railroad — which has developed substantially over the years, according to event organizers.
In addition to all the returning participants from last year, organizers say several new festival participants are slotted, including new railroad the Pacific Coast Railroad Co. at Santa Margarita Ranch.
The Pacific Coast Railroad is a steam-powered, narrow-gauge railroad that features a 5/8 scale replica of the original 1950s Disneyland coaches, a center-cab diesel locomotive, a model A rail bus and other restored rolling stock.
The new location will only operate on Saturday of the festival.
Organizers explained that passengers will enjoy a loop ride around the ranch headquarters that offer wide-open views of the surrounding meadows and mountains.
A key feature of the weekendlong event will be the annual Model Railroad Layout Tour — from Thursday through Sunday — featuring views of public and private layouts in the area.
So far, 21 layouts at 18 different locations are scheduled as part of the layout tour, according to organizers.
For dates, times, admission fees (if applicable), and food service for all venues and activities, visit the online festival schedule at CRRF.com/schedule.html.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.