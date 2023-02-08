Neighbor helping neighbor.

That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.

All of the residents have since secured long-term housing, but what happened the night of Jan. 9 paints a picture of togetherness in the tight-knit northern Santa Barbara County town, and has prompted an effort by the city to find a solution to the flooding issue.

