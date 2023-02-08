Neighbor helping neighbor.
That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
All of the residents have since secured long-term housing, but what happened the night of Jan. 9 paints a picture of togetherness in the tight-knit northern Santa Barbara County town, and has prompted an effort by the city to find a solution to the flooding issue.
The night of Jan. 9
At 11:30 p.m. on the night of Jan. 9, Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said he received a call that large swaths of the neighborhood near 9th and Pioneer streets were under water.
Julian visited a make-shift facility in an auditorium joined by first responders, police, firefighters and one public safety official where evacuees from the area were waiting.
“Seventeen people actually stayed there in the auditorium that night,” said Julian.
After word got out that help was needed, Julian says, people came together. Shannon Sweeney, a public works director who spoke with Smooth, Inc., which operates public transportation in the area, was able to get two vans to help gather belongings.
The Department of Social Services provided about seven days' worth of food for the individuals and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County donated four microwave ovens and boxes of clothing.
Other groups that joined the response were Los Amigos de Guadalupe, Waste Management, the Presbyterian Church in Nipomo which provided more food, clothing and resources, and, after talking with the manager of an H-2A housing complex nearby, Julian says they were able to get 11 units to temporarily house everyone that was displaced.
“Then we started looking for housing because we only had three weeks there," said Julian. "We had an agreement with the owners that we would stay there for three weeks for $52,000. We didn’t receive any FEMA designation yet for disaster."
The first time the evacuees returned to their flooded homes they were only allowed to gather items from outside because it was deemed too dangerous to enter the buildings.
Julian says some homes were flooded with up to four feet of water.
“Our city inspector had gone in and inspected these units two to three days after the flood and yellow tagged them,” said Julian. “Which means you can go into the house, you can pull out your stuff, you can start repairing your home, but you cannot reside there."
Eventually, the houses were all green tagged after the proper precautions were taken, such as checking the structural integrity of the buildings and also looking for things like mold.
Temporary housing found
According to Julian, Bob Havlicek, executive director of the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority, started prioritizing emergency locations for the individuals and all 10 of the families were moved out of H-2A housing and now have a permanent place to stay.
Some families returned to their homes while others found other permanent housing in the area.
“Five of them are going back to what they were renting before and there’s another five or six that actually found housing outside of that area,” said Julian.
When FEMA made its way to Guadalupe, Julian says they were supportive and brought Spanish and Mixtec interpreters to help explain how to connect with FEMA online.
Another group from the Family Services Agency came to The Little House by the Park with translators as well because a majority of the families spoke Spanish. The Little House by the Park is a family center that offers resources and services to help families and individuals in Guadalupe.
Masatani Market and Knights of Columbus are now organizing a barbecue fundraiser for the Pioneer Street recovery effort and the money raised will go to Family Services Agency, which is helping the families impacted.
“It’s a chance for our market to give back to the city that’s been so good to us,” said Brian Masatani, owner of the market. “Actually, the floods happened really close to us, only a couple blocks away. So a lot of the people there actually come to our store and a couple of our employees were also displaced from there."
According to Julian, the barbecue will serve 500 people and is set for Feb. 18 at LeRoy Park in Guadalupe from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 and come with a half chicken, beans, salad, salsa and water.
Finding a solution
Julian said this week that everybody is now moving forward.
“I know it’s tragic, but nobody lost their life and that was the city's goal,” Julian said.
According to the mayor, the city is now asking the county for an update on how the flooding occurred and what the next option is to protect residents and property in the area when major storms hit.
He noted that Congressman Salud Carbajal, who visited the city on Jan. 17, said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built the berm that protects Guadalupe from flooding from the Santa Maria River. Julian was told extending the berm west toward the Pacific Ocean could cost about $15 million per mile.
While Carbajal worked to get Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in the federal disaster declaration, Julian says he does not foresee the federal government paying for an extension of the levee at that cost.
"We want to get the county involved and for them to let us know what they can do,” said Julian. “All there is now is a dirt berm, so the river just meandered anywhere it wanted to go because there was nothing to keep it in a channel."