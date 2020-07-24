Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat

A familiar face has emerged as the first challenger to seek a seat on the Lompoc City Council in this year’s general election.
Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors and co-creator of the “Good Morning Lompoc” web show that has grown in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Ball became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby, who confirmed Friday that he has begun the process to run for reelection. District 4 encompasses most of the southwestern portion of the city.
Ball, who will turn 41 in October, said he’s looking to bring a more collaborative and inviting approach to the dais.
“I don’t feel that anyone in leadership in Lompoc has any ill intent, but I definitely have disagreements with the approaches that have been taken over the last few years,” he said.
“I feel that the No. 1 job of a person in leadership is to be an ambassador for the place they’re representing,” he added. “That means shouting about all of the good things we have happening [and] encouraging our community to continue to connect the dots with each other. So for me, I think there’s an opportunity to establish a little bit more of a vision and to remind our town that we are very strong and our best resource is the humans we have here. When we put our minds together, we can actually do really great things.”
The District 4 seat is one of three that will be up for grabs at Lompoc City Hall this year. Other contests include the mayor position, currently held by Jenelle Osborne, and the District 1 City Council seat, currently occupied by Gilda Cordova.
Ball, who has never run for public office before, said he had considered seeking a City Council seat ever since he first got involved in volunteering eight years ago. Along with his service to the Lompoc Chamber, he also spent years serving on the Lompoc Economic Development Committee, among other organizations.
He said those past experiences, as well as his professional background as a photographer and brand builder, helped shape his perspective and give him an expanded view of many of the challenges facing his hometown.
If elected, Ball will likely play a significant role in how Lompoc moves forward and recovers following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the social unrest that has developed in recent months. He said he is confident he can be a conduit to helping the city move in a positive direction.
“I think something Lompoc — and I don’t mean to say this wrong — has going for it is we already have a history of dealing with challenges,” he said. “We have a history with dealing when things don’t turn out right.”
He pointed to the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986 that severely hindered Lompoc’s expected economic growth at that time, as well as other problems the city has faced in the decades since.
“There’s been an ebb and flow for a long time, but I feel like we do have the opportunity, like everyone else, to define ourselves even more [after the pandemic],” he said. “In the future, we have to make ourselves more of a destination, so that tourists can be paying and creating some resources for us to do better things in our community. There’s a lot of opportunities out there — there’s still obviously uncertainty; we don’t know how things are gonna happen — but one of my goals is to highlight and to look for as many creative ways as we can to find resources.”
Ball, who launched the “Good Morning Lompoc” web series on Facebook with his wife, Michelle, in March, noted that the show has also helped bring a lot of issues to his attention. The series features interviews with community members, including elected officials, and segments aimed at spreading positivity.
The show was borne out of the Balls’ desire to escape the confines of quarantine, at least digitally, and the show gained traction with many locals. Its 40th episode was posted Friday.
Ball said it began with him and his wife interviewing their friends, but “then we started to discover even more and more amazing people and incredible stories and history.”
“It’s just been an amazing experience to virtually meet a lot of new neighbors and hear their stories,” he said. “It’s kept us upbeat during very uncertain times.”
Although Ball has never embarked on a journey like the one he is now facing, he said he is excited for what’s ahead and is hopeful more community members will take similar steps.
“These are trying times, so becoming more involved in what’s happening at the local level is more important than ever,” he said.
He said he intends to run a positive campaign and to be a bridge for people who may not otherwise share ideas.
“Ultimately, I love this place,” he said. “I’m from here and I want this place to achieve some of the potential that I know it has. We can do that by bringing some folks together, and part of that is agreeing to disagree and realizing that it’s not always a left or a right, or a red or a blue, issue here in Lompoc. A lot of times it’s finding those common areas where we can agree to make something better in our community. And I’d love to help people figure out how we can find resources that help us invest in ourselves.”
For more information on becoming a candidate for a Lompoc city race, visit https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
