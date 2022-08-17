 Skip to main content
Jessica Nunez survived breast cancer and COVID, and says the journey has made her stronger

Jessica Nunez
Jessica Nunez, 37, has survived breast cancer and come away stronger.

 Randy de la Pena, Contributor

If Mission Hope Cancer Center Day of Hope Ambassador Jessica Nunez has just one message she’d like to get through to others, it’s this: don’t skip your annual exam.

“No matter how busy you are, take the time to see your doctor. Don’t ignore appointments, and know your family history, because you never know what can be caught early,” she said.

She knows busy. A single mother working two jobs and commuting from Nipomo to Santa Maria, Nunez, 37, finds time to care for her own fitness while raising her 15-year-old son, Jacob Montano. It was her annual well woman check which led to the discovery of the lump in her breast.

Jessica Nunez
Cancer survivor Jessica Nunez and her son, Jacob Montano.
Jessica Nunez
Cancer survivor Jessica Nunez shows her spirit after treatment.
