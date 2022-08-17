Jessica Nunez survived breast cancer and COVID, and says the journey has made her stronger

If Mission Hope Cancer Center Day of Hope Ambassador Jessica Nunez has just one message she’d like to get through to others, it’s this: don’t skip your annual exam.
“No matter how busy you are, take the time to see your doctor. Don’t ignore appointments, and know your family history, because you never know what can be caught early,” she said.
She knows busy. A single mother working two jobs and commuting from Nipomo to Santa Maria, Nunez, 37, finds time to care for her own fitness while raising her 15-year-old son, Jacob Montano. It was her annual well woman check which led to the discovery of the lump in her breast.
“After my gynecologist did her exam, she said, ‘Since you’re close to 40, I’d like to check (for breast cancer) if you don’t mind.’ As she was doing that, she kept going back to the same area on my right breast. I was very nervous for sure at that point,” Nunez recalled.
Now she credits that exam by Sirena Sechslingloff, PA, for saving her life by detecting what turned out to be stage two breast cancer with genetic markers.
“I remember the first day I met Dr. (Colleen) O’Kelly (Priddy) she did her own breast exam, and her exact words were, ‘Wow, good catch from your gyno’ because, she said, a lot of gynecologists don’t normally feel it right away,” Nunez said.
Though her aunt and grandmother had gone through their own bouts with cancer, Nunez said she didn’t really get it until she went through the process herself.
“I knew (my aunt) had bad days, but I didn’t fully understand what she went through until I went through it. She was 100 percent there for me, always checking on me, and saying she was there for me to answer any questions. She would always check in on me. She was there for me,” Nunez said.
Jessica’s mother, Brenda Nunez, would be her pillar through the following six months of intensive treatment and surgeries. Brenda was there for the mammogram and biopsy, and drove her daughter to and from every chemotherapy appointment.
“My parents have been very good to me during my whole journey,” Jessica Nunez said.
Her employers, Hardy Diagnostics and Santa Maria-Bonita School District, also stood behind her, and her primary and secondary insurance coverage footed the bills. She credits her best friends Meghan Greene, Theresa Sanchez, and Marcella Haro for being indispensable to her care and healing with daily check-ins, offers of help, and occasional social visits to take Jessica’s mind off the struggle as her health allowed. And Jacob’s grandmother, Lisa Zamora, was a treasure, she said.
Over the next several months, Jessica underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, and hysterectomy.
“Because of the (breast cancer gene), I was at over 80 percent chance of it traveling to my ovaries. I didn’t want to take the risk of any cancer going to my other breast, or getting cancer anywhere else,” she said.
She had already been considering the hysterectomy. Though still relatively young, she knew she didn’t plan to have any more children, and other health issues brought the possibility to the fore even before her cancer diagnosis.
“I just wanted to be alive. I want to stay alive. I did what I needed to do so I could stay alive,” Jessica said.
From the district, she took a leave from her part-time job as a supervision aid at Ontiveros School. From Hardy, she was granted leave from her full-time job as a manufacturing tube technician.
“I didn’t know how I was going to feel through the treatment. They both completely understood, and they’ve been very good to me,” Jessica said.
When it came time to watch her hair fall out, or take it off herself, she didn’t hesitate.
“I decided to donate it to Wigs for Kids. Kids deserve the best,” she said.
She focused on her treatment and healing while projecting strength and resolve. The positive energy of the nurses in the chemotherapy room kept her uplifted, she said. She continued to exercise as her health and energy would permit, and has taken advantage of services at Mission Hope Cancer Center, including counseling with a dietician.
“I tried my best to stay positive. I want my son to know that he has a very strong mom, and I don't want him ever to look at me in a way where he has any thoughts about whether he can’t rely on me,” she said.
As if cancer weren’t enough, and though she had quarantined to the best of her ability, Jessica got COVID-19 just as she wrapped up chemo and was headed into surgery.
“I was just getting hit left and right. Oh, my goodness! I look back now and I can’t believe everything that I went through, and it’s done, and I made it. It was the toughest time, but it made me so much stronger mentally and physically for sure,” Jessica said.
After reconstruction, she looks forward to getting back to her outdoor life, hitting the trails and beaches, and hanging out with the friends from whom she had to quarantine herself throughout the ordeal.