Joan Hartmann has comfortable lead over Bruce Porter in 3rd Supervisorial District race

Update 9:00 a.m. - In the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors races, incumbent Joann Hartmann, of Buellton, brought in 8,253 votes, or 52.3%, and will go to a runoff to retain her seat in the 3rd District against challenger Bruce Porter, who captured 5,640 votes, or 35.7%.

Karen Jones, also of Santa Ynez, pulled in 1,037 votes, or 6.6%. An initial candidate, Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the race last month but still appeared on the ballot and picked up 793 votes, or 5%.

Challenger Bruce Porter and incumbent Joan Hartmann were running neck-and-neck Tuesday night, with candidate Karen Jones trailing far behind in early ballot counts for the 3rd Supervisorial District seat.

Results from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office as of 10:30 p.m. showed Hartmann with 3,833 votes, or 43.8%, and Porter with 3,794 votes, or 43.3%, with Jones holding 681 votes, or 7.8%.

Jessica Alvarez Parfrey dropped out of the race last month and threw her support behind Hartmann, but she has still picked up 394 votes, or 4.5% of the votes.

If the trend holds up as precinct votes are counted, Porter and Hartmann will be headed to a runoff in the November election.