Joe Bailey has been promoted to news editor for the Santa Maria Times.
Bailey joined the Santa Maria Times in 2010 as a sports reporter shortly after graduating from Cal State University, Fresno, and was promoted to assistant sports editor in 2012. He then took over the sports editor position in 2017.
Born in Salinas, Bailey grew up in Castroville, a small town in Monterey County, before moving to Santa Maria at 8 years old in 1995. He attended Tunnell School in northern Santa Maria from third through eighth grade, and graduated from Santa Maria High School in 2005.