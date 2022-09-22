Joe E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder, Assessor & Registrar of Voters, will speak Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library on the topic "safeguarding your vote in Santa Barbara County.”
He will give the same talk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in Guadalupe at the Little House in the Park, 4681 11th St. Interpretation is provided.
Holland's talks are sponsored by the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley. Questions from the audience will be entertained in the second half of the meetings.