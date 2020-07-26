John Lindsey: A look at how the area's record temperatures developed

This July has seen a “Chamber of Commerce” weather pattern with the coastline and coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Lompoc) running about 1 degree above typical, while the inland valleys (Paso Robles and Santa Ynez) have been about 1 degree below normal.

However, this near-perfect pattern may change by the middle of August. Some of the long-range models are advertising a large area of high pressure expanding from the Desert Southwest, creating well above average temperatures throughout the Central Coast. Historically in August and September, it almost seems inevitable that monsoonal moisture with higher humidity levels and a chance of thunderstorms will follow a warm spell.

If you’re a weather geek like me, you’ll probably find temperature records fascinating. I’ve put together some local all-time highs.

In the first week of October 1987, a robust and high-pressure ridge combined with Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds produced a scorching heatwave across California. San Luis Obispo was the warmest location in the nation, with 111-degree temperatures recorded at the airport two days in a row. The Santa Maria Public Airport reached 108 on October 4, while Lompoc hit 110, breaking that location’s all-time high.

Because of the warm overnight conditions, many of the Cal Poly dorms warmed up like large brick ovens and forced many students to sleep outside — including me.

A small (mesoscale) high-pressure system developed in the eastern portion of Central Coast on the first day of summer on June 20, 2008, and combined with a warm, upper-atmosphere, high-pressure ridge over California, produced record-breaking temperatures along the beaches and coastal valleys.