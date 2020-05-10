John Lindsey: Brandt’s cormorants thriving on Pecho Coast

Brandt's cormorants are nesting by the hundreds along the rugged cliffs and broad coastal terraces of the Pecho Coast — the coastline that stretches from Point San Luis where the lighthouse is located northwestward to Islay Creek in Montaña de Oro State Park-near Point Buchon.
That point of land takes its name from the Spanish word for “goiter.” At the time of the Spanish arrival, the Chumash chief had an enormous goiter on his neck and was nicknamed El Buchon.
Brandt's cormorants fly above, float upon and swim below the Pacific Ocean. In fact, after watching them below the surface while scuba diving, I think they fly better under the water than above.
Like the kelp beds, they thrive on the boundary between the land and the ocean and are never found inland or rarely more than 10 miles out to sea.
If you ever have the chance to hold one, they have cobalt-blue eyes and manage to keep their head on a flat plane even as their bodies move up and down.
They typically fish in large flocks that act as one, rapidly tracking team that dives below or on the flank of relatively small schooling fish like silver smelt, Pacific herring, hake, and sardines or Northern anchovies.
The birds can dive deeper than 200 feet. As they head toward the ocean's surface, they herd the fish into densely packed bait balls for easier capture.
Along with cormorants, a remarkable aggregation of marine life often gathers during the feeding frenzies — humpback whales, dolphins and California sea lions.
Gulls and dive-bombing pelicans attack from above with their necks stretched straight and their wings tucked in like an arrow to penetrate the water.
The largest breeding populations of Brandt’s cormorants occur in locations along the coastline with the greatest amount of upwelling, primarily from north of Point Conception northward into Oregon.
Along the Pecho Coast, the northwesterly winds can be fierce and relentlessly blow for days on end during spring. Last week, northwesterly wind gusts reached 61 mph at Diablo Canyon Power Plant's meteorological tower.
The winds are vital to the abundance of marine life along the Central Coast, and here is why:
As the northwesterly winds blow parallel to our coastline, the friction of the wind causes ocean surface water to move. Because of the Coriolis effect, the surface water flows to the right, or offshore.
That, in turn, causes upwelling along the coast as cold, nutrient-rich water rises from the ocean's depths to the surface along the immediate shoreline to replace the warmer shallow water that is pushed out to sea.
On days with plenty of sunshine and lots of upwelling, California giant kelp, or Macrocystis, can grow up to 24 inches in just one day; at that rate, you could almost see that type of algae grow in front of your eyes.
These nutrient-rich waters provide the fertilizer for the phytoplankton, which is the foundation of the aquatic food web. In turn, the phytoplankton provide the primary food source for zooplankton, fish, marine birds, and mammals.
In other words, the force of the wind creates some of the most productive areas of coastal waters found anywhere in the world, which provide the fish that support hundreds of nesting cormorants and other marine species.
Unfortunately, the global population of Brandt's cormorant seems to be in decline; but along the Central Coast, they appear to be holding their own due to the northwesterly gales of spring.
